Kazakh hardware production plant aims to increase output by half

By Trend





Kazakh hardware production plant Kaz-Metiz plans to increase production and sales by 50 percent year-on-year in 2019, the company told Trend.

It should be noted that in 2018, Kaz-Metiz increased its high carbon steel products by 14.5 percent to 23,923 tons (20,887 tons in 2017).

"Forty percent of the products are exported to Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Russia. We plan to expand the geography of exports to the EU countries," the company said.

Kaz-Metiz plant, located in Karaganda, produces various steel products, including steel wire, rope and core.

The products of the plant are in demand in Kazakhstan's rail transportation sphere, enterprises of the mining and smelting complex, the energy and construction sectors of the economy of Kazakhstan and neighboring countries.