Uzbekistan increases arms imports more than twice

By Trend





Uzbekistan’s expenditures on the import of weapons and ammunition, their parts and accessories in 2018 amounted to $700,000, Trend reports with reference to the Central Bank of Uzbekistan.

In 2016-2017, $300,000 was spent for these purposes. Thus, over the past year, spending on armaments has more than doubled.

Data on the import of weapons and ammunition are disclosed by the Central Bank for the first time.

In total, according to the report, Uzbekistan’s imports last year amounted to $18.8 billion ($12.9 billion in 2017, $11.4 billion in 2016) and exports amounted to $10.6 billion ($9.9 billion in 2017, $8.4 billion in 2016).