Turkmenistan sums up by-election to parliament

By Trend





The Turkmen Parliament recently held elections for replacing 3 retired deputies, Trend reports referring to Turkmenistan's Central Commission for Elections and Referenda.

The election results will be announced soon. According to the commission, by the time of closing of polling stations, by 19:00, about 91.12 percent of the electorate took part in the elections of deputies for the parliament.

Some 80,230 voters were registered in order to participate in the voting on elections in the electorates ? 54 "Baydak" of Dashoguz Region, as well as ? 106 "Vekil" and ? 109 "Sakarchage" of Mary Region.

The monitoring of the electoral process was carried out by national observers. What made the current elections stand out was the online broadcasting from some of the polling stations.