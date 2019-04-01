Turkmenistan, Japan mull establishing direct flights

By Trend

The Turkmen delegation held talks in Tokyo on the establishment of direct air communication between the two countries, Trend reports via a Turkmen TV channel.

Meetings were held with the leadership of the Civil Aviation Bureau of the Ministry of Transport, Infrastructure, Communication and Tourism of Japan and the President of the Association of Travel Agencies of Japan. Following the talks, relevant documents on cooperation in the transport sector were signed.

Representative offices of Turkmenistan Airlines have been established in 11 largest cities of Asia and Europe. Flights to Moscow, St. Petersburg, Bangkok, Delhi, Amritsar, Beijing, London, Birmingham, Dubai, Istanbul, Almaty are especially popular.

In the period up to 2020, the modernization of the air park will make it possible to establish flights from Ashgabat to Jeddah, Medina, Cochin, Ahmedabad, Hanoi, Vienna, Sofia, Budapest, New York, Toronto. In the period of 2021-2030, it is planned to establish air links with Madrid, Jakarta, Muscat, Kuwait, Singapore, Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada, Cairo.