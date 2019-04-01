70% of Iran reservoirs are full after floods

By Trend





Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian has announced that the current water volume in the country's dams and reservoirs is 35 billion cubic meters and the recent flood has filled 70 percent of reservoirs in Iran, Trend reports via IRNA.

"Statistics show the recent rain fall was unprecedented, and caused increased the rainfall to 54 millimeters," he said.

"Over 70 of the floods filled the dams and reservoirs. Also, statistics say that 3.4 billion cubic meters of water filled the reservoirs of Khuzestan province," said Ardakanian.

He also indicated that the water level in Lake Urmia has increased to 700 million cubic meters due to recent rainfalls.

"The lake's level have increased around 32 centimeters," said the official.

Since March 19, many roads in Iran have been affected ,y heavy rainfall that caused flash flooding. The deadly floods were caused by unusually heavy rainfall.

Some reports claim that over 47,000 people have been hospitalized with flood-related injuries, and an estimated $170 million in damages have been caused by the floods.