Swiss-based company to build fertilizer production complex in Kazakhstan

By Trend





This summer, Swiss-based company EuroChem will begin construction of a complex for the production of fertilizers in Kazakhstan, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

At a meeting in Nur-Sultan, the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin, Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development Roman Sklyar and heads of MCC EuroChem Igor Nechaev, and of EuroChem-Karatau Dmitry Malyshev agreed to fully support EuroChem's project in Kazakhstan.

It is expected to sign the necessary agreements at the intergovernmental level, providing this support, with the reciprocal obligation of EuroChem on the construction of the plant. All documents are planned to be signed in June this year.

It should be noted that EuroChem is developing two deposits of the Karatau phosphorite basin in the south of Kazakhstan. The company started ore mining in 2014, and in 2016 the project reached its full capacity of 640,000 tons of phosphorite ore per year.

The new project of the company involves the launch of a chemical complex in Kazakhstan with a capacity of 1 million tons of fertilizers. Karatau deposits are considered as a resource base for the complex. EuroChem's investment in the project is estimated at $750 million.



