Chabahar customs to release 1,000 auto spare parts containers

The director general of Chabahar customs Azizollah Shams has announced the three month deadline for releasing 3,000 imported spare parts containers is over, while 1,000 containers from this figure would be released in 20 days.

"Iran Khodro Khorasan and other auto branches have implemented the necessary efforts to claim 1,800 containers that are ready to be release," he said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

"Around 2,800 containers of auto spare parts are being held at Chabahar customs and despite the end of three month deadline no efforts have been made for their release.", he added.

"The remaining cargo at customs does not particularly mean they are seized, but it means the importers have not completed the necessary procedures to obtain releasing documents. Iran customs has announced specific facilities to release the imported items during past month, therefore importers that have problem with banks that can release 70 to 80 percent of goods, while the rest would be released after they resolve of their problems."

"Since two major auto companies announced their bank problem is the reason for delay in releasing cargo, the customs have offered one month extension, however if the spare parts are not released in this perio, the imported items would be considered as abandoned goods," he added.

Iran banks are to assign official foreign currency rate to auto makers to facilitate the release of spare parts from customs, while its expected Iran 12 banks would inject liquidity to automakers.