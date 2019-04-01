Voting ends in local elections across Turkey

By Trend





The voting ended for local elections in all 81 provinces across Turkey at 5 p.m. local time (1400GMT) on March 31, Trend reported citing Hurriyet Daily News.

According to the Supreme Election Council (YSK) decision, voting started in 32 out of Turkey's 81 provinces at 7 a.m. local time (0400GMT) and ended at 4 p.m. (1300GMT).

In the remaining provinces, polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time (0500GMT) and closed at 5.00 p.m. local time (1400GMT).

Voters living in Turkey's larger cities voted to elect a mayor for the entire city, as well as district municipal mayors, city council members, muhtars (neighborhood officials), and members of elder councils.

The voters chose from 12 political parties competing in the local elections.