Subaru to recall 132,954 vehicles in China for brake light problem

By Trend

Japanese automaker Subaru will recall 132,954 vehicles sold in the Chinese market because of possible safety hazards, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The recall, set to begin on April 26, affects 90,631 Foresters manufactured between Oct. 24, 2012 and Dec. 25, 2015, 41,703 XV models produced between Aug. 23, 2011 and Nov. 5, 2015, as well as 620 Impreza vehicles, according to a statement posted on the website of the State Administration for Market Regulation.

The carmaker says cleaning products and cosmetics containing silicone can emit a gas that can seep into the brake lamp switch and cut off the electrical contact. This could result in the brake lights not working, which could lead to rear-end collisions.

Subaru will replace the faulty switch of the affected vehicles free of charge, said the statement.