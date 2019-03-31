By Trend

Municipal elections start in Turkey. As many as 13 political parties will take part in the municipal elections in Turkey, Trend reports referring to local media.

The Felicity Party, the Independent Turkey Party, the Communist Party of Turkey, the Homeland Party, the Great Unity Party, the Free Cause Party, the Republican People’s Party, the Justice and Development Party, the Democratic Party, the Nationalist Movement Party, the Good Party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party and the Democratic Left Party will take part in the elections.

Earlier, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan nominated the candidacy of ex-Minister of Economy Nihat Zeybekchi for the post of the head of the municipality of Izmir, as well as the candidacy of Binali Y?ld?r?m for the post of the head of the Istanbul municipality.

The municipal elections in Turkey held every five years.