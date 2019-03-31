Minister: Turkey’s Star oil refinery will export products worth $500M annually

By Trend

The Star oil refinery operating in the Turkish city of Izmir will ensure the export of products worth $500 million annually, said Fatih Donmez, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to Donmez, the Star refinery is among the country’s important energy projects.

The minister also noted that the activities of the Star refinery contribute to the growth of the Turkish economy.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held for the opening of the Star oil refinery in Izmir on October 19, 2018.

The total oil refining capacity of the refinery will make up 10 million tons, and SOCAR will be the main supplier of raw materials for the enterprise.

The refinery will allow for significantly reducing the dependence of Turkey on imports of petrochemical products.

Around 1.6 million tons of naphtha, 1.6 million tons of aviation fuel, 4.8 million tons of low-sulfur diesel fuel, 700,000 tons of petroleum coke, 420,000 tons of mixed xylene and 160,000 tons of sulfur will be produced in the Petkim petrochemical complex of the refinery. The refinery is worth $6.3 billion and was built by SOCAR in the Aliaga District of Turkey’s Izmir Province.