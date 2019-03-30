Turkish Air Force destroys terrorist strongholds in Iraq

By Trend



The Turkish Air Force conducted another operation in Iraq's north against the PKK, Trend reports referring to the General Staff of Turkey.



According to the General Staff, the operation in Iraq's north was carried out under the code name "Pençe" (Paw).

Strongholds of the terrorists were destroyed during the operation, the General Staff said.

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization and the country's Air Force have recently conducted an operation to eliminate Riza Altun, the closest ally of Cemil Bayik, the leader of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group.

After Altun’s location was revealed, the Turkish Air Force delivered a precision strike on a house where the terrorist was.



The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has lasted more than 25 years, claiming more than 40,000 lives. The PKK is recognized as a terrorist organization by the UN and the EU.