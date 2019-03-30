Tajikistan embassy marks spring festive in Ankara

By Trend

Tajikistan's embassy on Friday marked the country's spring festival at a reception in the Turkish capital of Ankara, reports Trend citing to Aa.com.tr

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Nevruz celebrations, Ambassador Mahmadali Rajabiyon said it was a part of the country's "spiritual legacy" as well as a unique example of cultural heritage belonging to the whole of humanity.

Rajabiyon said Nevruz was celebrated by people of different religions and cultures across countries along the Silk Road, to mark the new year and welcome the spring season.

"The return of the spring was seen to have great spiritual significance, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil and joy over sorrow," he said.

He noted that Nevruz is an occasion for traditional activities combining common and local customs with such practices as poetry festivals, music and folk songs.

"Our forefathers welcomed this holiday in ancient times by singing songs and reciting pieces of poetry during the spring celebrations," the envoy said.

He stressed that Nevruz had been officially added to the UNESCO Representative list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

In his speech, Rajabiyon also called for the preservation and enhancement of the ideals of the "wonderful holiday", for the sake of future generations.



Cultural performances, folk dances, traditional cuisine and poetry recitations were also held at a reception.

Diplomatic representatives from other missions, ministries and government offices also attended the event.

Nevruz falls on March 21 and has been celebrated for more than 18 centuries across Anatolia and Asia.

The spring festival is celebrated mainly in Iran, Afghanistan, India, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Albania and Macedonia.