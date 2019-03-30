May puts her deal to 'last chance' vote in parliament

By Trend

Prime Minister Theresa May was putting a stripped-down version of her twice-defeated Brexit divorce deal to a vote in parliament on Friday, in an attempt to break the impasse over the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, Trend reports citing Reuters.



The vote, on the day the country was originally due to exit the European Union, illustrates the depth of the three-year Brexit crisis that has left it uncertain how, when or even if the United Kingdom will ever leave.

Lawmakers vote at 1430 GMT on May’s 585-page Withdrawal Agreement at a special sitting, but not on the 26-page Political Declaration on future relations, a manoeuvre to get around a ban on repeatedly putting the same submission to a vote.

May said the vote was the last opportunity to ensure Brexit would take place and cautioned that, if the deal failed, any further delay to Brexit would probably be a long one beyond April 12.

“There are those who will say: ‘The House has rejected every option so far, you’ll probably lose so why bother?’ I bother because this is the last opportunity to guarantee Brexit,” May told the House of Commons.

“If we do not vote for this motion today, people will ask: ‘Why did you not vote for Brexit?’”



May on Wednesday pledged to quit if her deal was passed and while the sacrifice of her own premiership failed to immediately give her the numbers, there was speculation on Friday that she may have won over greater numbers of detractors.

May’s former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab, who had opposed the deal, said he would now vote for it.

The uncertainty around Brexit, the United Kingdom’s most significant political and economic move since World War Two, has left allies and investors aghast.