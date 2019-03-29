China, Tajikistan to strengthen security cooperation

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Relations between China and Tajikistan are a prime example of partnership between large and small states.

Countries always provide each other with strong support on issues affecting their key interests and support close coordination and interaction within the UN, the SCO and other international organizations.

China is hoping to strengthen security cooperation with Tajikistan, said Zhao Kezhi, a member of the State Council of China, Minister of Public Security of China, at a meeting with Tajik Interior Minister Ramazon Rahimzoda.

Kezhi called on both countries to implement the important consensus reached by the leadership of both countries and to deepen cooperation in such areas as the fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism, ensuring the security of the Belt and Path formation, border control and strengthening enforcement capabilities, Xinhua reports.

Member of the Chinese State Council also expressed hope for the creation of a mechanism for cooperation between China and Tajikistan in ensuring the security of major events.

In turn, Rahimzoda indicated that Tajikistan is ready to work with China to deepen bilateral cooperation in law enforcement and security.

Earlier, the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sirojiddin Muhriddin, said that the active participation of China in the economy of Tajikistan is in the interests of Dushanbe.

Muhriddin noted that the republic was pleased with the investments from China.

“Chinese companies have invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the Tajik economy, and we are pleased with them. The Chinese capital is being raised to develop the mining industry, energy, transport and other areas,” said Muhriddin.

He added that the National Development Strategy was adopted in Tajikistan until 2030. According to the document, the republic will focus on economic development, including through foreign investment.

Diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and China were established on January 4, 1992.

With a foreign trade turnover of $ 651 million, China is in third place among Tajikistan’s trading partners.

It was previously announced that it is planned to increase the foreign trade turnover of Tajikistan and China to $3 billion by 2020.

Dushanbe has established a good economic dialogue with Beijing thanks to a common border - it is convenient, first of all, to trade with China in terms of logistics.