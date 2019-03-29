Iran’s Khomeyn County grows 18,000 tons of gardening products

By Trend

Some 18,400 tons of gardening products were grown and taken to the market during the last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018) in the Khomeyn County of Iran’s Markazi Province, said Abbas Arshadi, Director of the Khomeyn Agricultural Jihad Organization, Trend reports via IRNA.

According to Arshadi, the harvest was collected from an area of 2,585 hectares.

Arshadi added that there are 727 hectares of orchards in Khomeyn for growing grapes, 649 hectares for growing almonds, 268 hectares for growing walnuts and 377 hectares for growing apples, with the remaining orchards used for growing other gardening products.

"About 60 percent of the gardening products of Khomeyn County are sent to the surrounding counties and Tehran Province," he said.

Noting that the county holds the first place in the province in production of saffron, with an average of 5 kilograms of saffron harvested per 1 hectare, Arshadi said that 290 kilograms of saffron was produced in the county and taken to the market last Iranian year (started March 21, 2018).

Due to experiencing droughts in recent years, programs for changing the sowing method have been applied in Iran. In this regard, attention is paid to the cultivation of low-water products.

13,000 people work in the fields of agriculture and horticulture in Khomeyn County.