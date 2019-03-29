Iranian MFA: Luxemburg court's decision is result of hard efforts in various organizations

By Trend





Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Ghasemi has said that unblocking the assets of the Central Bank of Iran by Luxemburg court was the result of hard efforts in various organizations.

"The CBI complaints alongside with excessive efforts at national level and CBI cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Center for International Legal Affairs of the Presidency allowed to resolve the issue successfully and to restore the rights of the nation," Trend reports citing telegram channel of Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Ghasemi insisted on the important role of cooperation between domestic organizations.

"The cooperation between public organizations and support of people alongside with using skilled lawyers and diplomacy have worked in all legal stages to restore the people's right."

Luxembourg court has rejected the US request to compensate victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks by seizing Iranian assets, seven years after a New York court claimed there was evidence of Iran’s involvement in the incident.

That court awarded the plaintiffs damages of over $7 billion. Families of victims are seeking access to $1.6 billion of Iranian funds in Luxembourg, which were frozen as part of international sanctions over Iran’s nuclear program.

However, the Luxembourg court ruling said the plaintiffs could not continue their legal case to seize Iranian assets in the country.

Iran has denied any links to Al Qaeda or any involvement in the Sept. 11 attacks.