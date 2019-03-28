EU is ready to finance project on combating consequences of Aral Sea desiccation in Uzbekistan

By Trend





The European Union is ready to finance projects to combat the consequences of desiccation of the Aral Sea in Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

Uzbek delegation headed by the Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade Badriddin Abidov visited Brussels to determine the prospects for cooperation with the European side in the framework of the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Human Security for the Aral Sea Region in Uzbekistan (MPTFHS).

During the meetings, representatives of the EU and Belgium said that they support the initiative of Uzbekistan and the United Nations to establish MPTFHS and are committed to establishing long-term cooperation in reducing the negative impact of drying up of the Aral Sea.

Embassy of Uzbekistan in Belgium states that in early April the EU delegation headed by the special representative Peter Burian would visit the Aral Sea region to study the needs of Uzbekistan and prepare recommendations for EU institutions and member countries on cooperation opportunities with the Uzbek side in the framework of the MPTFHS.

The European side also intends to propose the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the European Investment Bank and the MPTFHS, which is scheduled to be signed during the visit of the Vice-President of the Bank, Vazil Hudak to Uzbekistan in May.