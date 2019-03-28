Uzbekenergo to be divided into three structures

By Trend





Uzbekenergo company will be divided into three separate structures engaged in the production, transportation, distribution and sale of electric energy, Trend reports with reference to a resolution of the Government of Uzbekistan.

The first structure will be the joint stock company "Thermal Power Plants", which will manage the thermal power plants and power plants generating electricity and heat.

The second structure - joint stock company "National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan will be created on the basis of the abolishing enterprises Uzelektroset and Energosotish.

The resolution states that it will engage in the operation and development of backbone electrical grids, transportation of electricity through the trunk grids of the country and interstate transit, export and import of electrical energy.

The third structure is the joint-stock company Regional Electric Networks, which manages the enterprises of territorial electrical networks that distribute and sell electrical energy to end-users.

Moreover, the Project Office will be created under the Ministry of Energy as a working body of the Commission on the reform of the electricity industry. It will be headed by the Deputy Minister of Energy, who oversees the electricity industry.



