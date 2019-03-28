Turkmenistan to create IT cluster

By Trend





The Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UIET) has put forward an initiative to create an IT-Cluster in line with the Concept of Development of Digital Economy for 2019-2025, Trend reports referring to the union.

The UIET has already organized seminars with the participation of specialists from Turkey’s Inovera and Telekom Telekominikasyon Dis Tic. ve san. A.S. companies, experienced in the implementation of e-government and cybersecurity systems.

The event was attended by representatives of government agencies that are part of the working group on the digital economy under the Turkmen Parliament.

According to the aforementioned concept, an "e-government" system is planned to be developed in Turkmenistan, which is expected to be organized in a fuel and energy complex, chemical industry, processing industry, construction, transport, telecommunications, medicine, textile industry and the agricultural sector.

The new system is expected to allow for a quick and efficient supervision of the seasonal work, as well as provide the opportunity for continuous monitoring and operational decision-making at the level of the sectoral ministry, as well as the administration and agribusinesses.

Local economists think that the implementation of e-government will help improve the efficiency of enterprise management, provide an opportunity for operational control at all stages of business process management, reducing document passage cycles and the execution time of basic functions, and will ensure rapid search for information necessary for making management decisions.

The Turkmen government and the UN are discussing a project of cooperation in the field of reforming and strengthening public administration mechanisms, including macroeconomic regulation and e-government.