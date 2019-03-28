China is undisputed leader in import of machinery, equipment to Uzbekistan

By Trend





China is the number one exporter of machinery and equipment to Uzbekistan and significantly increases the volume of supplies, Trend reports with reference to the State Statistics Committee of Uzbekistan.

For two months of this year, products worth $416.2 million with a share of 29.6 percent were brought from China to Uzbekistan. South Korea increased deliveries of machinery and equipment to Uzbekistan by 2.8 times and brought it to $333.1 million since early 2019.

State Statistics Committee stresses that for the two months of 2019, India entered the top five key importers of machinery and equipment to Uzbekistan. In January-February, it imported into the country machinery and equipment worth $69.4 million, up 13 percent from the corresponding period last year and a specific weight of 4.9 percent.

The share of Russia, the third key exporter of machinery and equipment, amounted to 8.7 percent or $ 122.9 million, Turkey’s share is 7.2 percent or $101.8 million.

Official statistics recorded that over two months of the current year machinery and equipment, including parts and accessories, that were imported to the country amounted to more than $1.4 billion, and the share of this commodity in total imports increased from 34.5 percent to 42.0 percent.

The Committee noted that the increasing volume of imports of machinery and equipment is a reflection of the policy of industrialization, as well as an active policy to support foreign direct investment in the creation, modernization and increase of production capacity.