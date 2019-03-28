Turkmenistan, Palestine hold political consultations

By Trend

Political consultations between the foreign ministries of Turkmenistan and Palestine took place in the city of Ramallah, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Palestinian side was led by Palestinian Deputy Foreign Minister Mazen Shamiyah.

An exchange of views took place on the development of trade and economic relations, as well as in various sectors of the economy, services and business, cultural exchanges, sports and tourism, according to the sources. The sides noted the role of political consultations in the development of relations at the sites of influential international organizations, in particular the UN and its divisions.