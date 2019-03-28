Turkmenistan continues talks with Russian Gazprom on resuming gas supplies

By Trend





President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov received Chairman of the Management Committee and Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of Gazprom Alexei Miller in Ashgabat on March 27, Trend reports via the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

Miller confirmed the interest of the largest Russian energy company in cooperation with Turkmenistan, the report said. In particular, the sides discussed issues related to the resumption of the purchase of Turkmen gas by the Russian holding.

"Here, the basic document is the current intergovernmental agreement between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation on cooperation in the gas sector until 2028, and the relevant work is carried out by the parties on the basis of this agreement," report read.

The sides confirmed the readiness of Turkmenistan and Gazprom to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation, built on the principles of long-term and focused on concrete results, Turkmen news agency reported.

Until 2009, Gazprom was the largest buyer of Turkmen natural gas, purchasing up to 40-42 billion cubic meters of natural gas. But subsequently, purchases were significantly reduced, and on Jan. 1, 2016, Gazprom Export notified the Turkmengas state-owned concern about early unilateral termination of the 25-year gas purchase and sale contract signed in 2003. Gazprom agreed with Turkmengas on a two-year pause in the procurement of Turkmen gas.

In October 2018, Gazprom began negotiations on the resumption of purchases of Turkmen gas. However, the supply of Turkmen gas to Russia has not yet been resumed. The CAC main gas pipeline system can potentially be used to supply natural gas from Turkmenistan to Eastern Europe and the CIS.

"If the fundamental principles of the Energy Charter Treaty are applied and certain agreements are reached with transit countries, the CAC pipeline system can potentially be used to supply natural gas from Turkmenistan to Eastern Europe and the CIS," the report said.