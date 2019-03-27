World Sambo Championships 2020 to be held in Turkmenistan

By Trend





The International Sambo Federation (FIAS) decided to hold the World Sambo Championship in 2020 in Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the federation.

Moreover, the FIAS Executive Board has ruled that the World Sambo Championship among Masters 2019 will be held in Cyprus between October 18 and 21.

Beach Sambo World Championship and Team Sambo World Cup will also be held starting from 2020. The Sambo World Championship 2019 will be held in Seoul from 7 to 11 November.

In November 2018, the World Weightlifting Championships, and in September 2017, the 5th Asian Indoor Games and Martial Arts Games were held in Ashgabat. A large-scale project of the olympic village in Ashgabat was implemented by the Turkish company Polimeks Insaat Taahhüut ve Sanayi Ticaret A.S.