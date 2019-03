By Trend





The meeting of Turkish and Russian foreign ministers - Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov will be held March 29, Trend reports via the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

The meeting will be held in Turkey’s Antalya city.

Antalya will host a meeting of the Russian-Turkish strategic planning group, and plans for bilateral cooperation for 2019-2020 will also be discussed as part of this meeting.