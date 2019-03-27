Uzbekistan, UAE to upgrade infrastructure of Samarkand

By Trend





Uzbekistan and the UAE will be engaged in the modernization of the infrastructure of Samarkand, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

As part of official visit to the United Arab Emirates, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held talks with the Vice-President, Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, Emir of Dubai Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum on March 26.

The Vice-President and Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, warmly welcoming the head of Uzbekistan, noted the satisfaction with the agreements reached between the countries in Abu Dhabi on March 25. The ruler of Emirate of Dubai emphasized his interest in strengthening multifaceted ties with Uzbekistan that have entered a new stage of development.

In his turn, Mirziyoyev expressed his sincere gratitude for the warm welcome and support for promising joint projects, noted the readiness of Uzbekistan to build up friendship relations with the United Arab Emirates and Dubai in particular.

"In the course of a confidential conversation, ways of further expanding practical cooperation and exchange of experience in a number of areas, establishing new contacts at various levels were discussed," the press service of the President of Uzbekistan noted.

After the negotiations, the ceremony of exchange of signed documents took place. These include an agreement on the creation of a joint investment company, agreements on infrastructure modernization in Samarkand and organization of a modern agro cluster and bilateral documents on cooperation in the field of agriculture and logistics.