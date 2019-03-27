Uzbek government ceases regulation of price for cotton oil

By Trend





The government of Uzbekistan ceases to regulate the price of cotton oil intended for socially vulnerable groups of the population, as well as husks and meal of cotton seeds, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Justice.

Ministry of Finance made a proposal to liberalize the prices of these products in December 2018.

The list of socially significant and strategic types of goods (services), prices (tariffs) of which are subject to state regulation, today includes gasoline, ethyl alcohol, mineral fertilizers, services for the removal of solid and liquid household waste and others.