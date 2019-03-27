Turkmenistan to take part in WB conference on climate change

By Trend





The delegation of Turkmenistan will take part in the Central Asia Climate Change Conference to be held on the initiative of the World Bank (WB) April 3-4 in Tashkent, Trend reports with reference to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

The event will bring together about 200 specialists from state agencies of Central Asian countries and will be held with the support of the International Fund for saving the Aral Sea (IFAS), the Regional Environmental Centre for Central Asia (CAREC) and Uzgidromet Center of Meteorological Service.

The agenda includes an exchange of views on trends in climatic changes, their impact on natural ecosystems, environment and public health. The event participants will discuss a set of measures to minimize the negative effects of climate change and adaptation measures, the report said.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers, namely the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murgab rivers. Turkmenistan is affected by the problem of the ecology of the Aral Sea, which is most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where problems have arisen with the provision of drinking water, the fight against salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation and desertification.