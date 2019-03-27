Central Bank of Iran to help flood-affected people

By Trend





The Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati has announced that the banking system of the country would provide solutions to help the flood-affected victims in Golestan and Mazandaran provinces.

"The people that have faced damages or loss regarding their farming, trade, aviculture and animal husbandry in Golestan and Mazandaran provinces, will be compensated by the banking system," Hemmati said, Trend reports via IRNA.

The Central Bank of Iran has offered three solutions to held the flood-affected population: loans without interest along with government grants, delay in debts payments for a few years without fines, new loans for working capital of production units.

Hemmati also indicated, the formation of working groups to cooperate and help the flood-hit people.

The official expressed hope that these activities would be covered by insurance, so the damages are compensated.

The statistics show the volume of rain fall from the start of new Iranian year (started March21,2019) until Sunday has increased 136 percent, compared to same period last year.