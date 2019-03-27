Turkmen joint-stock commercial bank working to connect to MasterCard

By Trend





Turkmen Joint-Stock Commercial Bank Rysgal is working to become a member of the international payment system MasterCard, Trend reports with reference to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

In addition, in the near future, the bank plans to launch a payment system for purchases using QR codes.

The bank’s license was issued in 2011.

The introduction of such services as internet banking and mobile banking by commercial banks of Turkmenistan, along with significant increase in the number of plastic cards, ATMs and terminals, allows creating optimal conditions for further breakthrough in the digitalization process, the report said.

It is also reported that the Turkmen parliament is preparing laws on the payment system, contributions and mortgage.