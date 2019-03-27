Turkmenistan intends to attract Japanese technologies in water use

By Trend





The delegation of the State Water Management Committee of Turkmenistan plans to discuss issues of cooperation in introducing modern water-use technologies during the visit to Japan, Trend reports referring to the committee.

A series of meetings will be held with the leadership of a number of government agencies and large Japanese corporations, including the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, companies, and financial and banking institutions.

It is expected that the creation of water reserves in Turkmenistan and the increase in the capacity of the Lebap Region’s Garashsyzlyk reservoir – which are bound to improve the water supply of the country’s crops – will be among the points of discussion during meetings.

Turkmenistan borders Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran and Afghanistan and uses water resources coming in accordance with agreed quotas from four trans-boundary rivers, namely the Amu Darya, Tejen, Atrek and Murgab rivers. Turkmenistan is affected by the problem of the ecology of the Aral Sea, which is most noticeable in the country’s northern Dashoguz Region, where problems have arisen with the provision of drinking water, the fight against salinization of cultivation lands, land degradation and desertification.