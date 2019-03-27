Aq Qala Industrial Park in Iran is completely under flood

By Trend





Iran's Minister of Industries, Mines and Trade Reza Rahmani has announced the recent flood has damaged more than 1,500 production units in Aq Qala County, Golestan Province and 300 production units in cities of Mazandaran Province, while Aq Qala Industrial Park went down under the water.

Reza Rahmani said that Aq Qala Industrial Park is completely under the water, while part of Sari 2 Industrial Park is also under the water and transportation in these areas is not possible. Accessing to Aq Qala Industrial Park with its 215 industrial units is only possible via boat, he said, Trend reports citing ILNA.

"Some of the people in Golestan were carpet weavers and the recent flood have damaged 10,000 carpet producing units in Bandar Turkman, Gomishan and Aq Qala counties,” he added.

He noted that the country's provinces and economic activists are sending their aids to Golestan Province. “The officials are present at the region and provide services to the people."

"The government meeting in Wednesday will decide on how to compensate the flood damages of industrial and production units,” he added.

At least 18 people were killed and around 100 others were wounded in flash floods in Iran's southern province of Fars.