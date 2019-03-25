Turkmenistan intends to offer Japan to invest in TAPI project

By Trend:

The implementation of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline project (TAPI) is seen as a promising field for the cooperation of Turkmenistan with financial structures and companies in Japan, Trend reports via Turkmen newspaper "Watan".

This issue is planned to be discussed during the working visit planned for the near future by the Turkmen delegation to Tokyo. A report on the preparation of the visit was presented to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

"Speaking about the main directions of bilateral relations, among the priority areas, the head of state outlined trade, finance and investment, which should get a concrete discussion in the upcoming talks," report said.

The estimated cost of the transnational project is $7 billion.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI was launched in December 2015, while the Afghan section in February 2018. Pakistan plans to start the work on its pipeline section this year.

The total length of the pipeline, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be 1,840 kilometers. The length of the Turkmen section will be 205 kilometers.

Then, this energy bridge will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the settlement of Fazilka in India.