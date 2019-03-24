Kazakh president signs decree on new appointments

By Trend





The President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed a decree appointing Marat Tajin as secretary of state, Trend reports via Kazinform.

Prior to the recent appointment, Marat Tajin held the post of the First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Also, Murat Nurtleuov has been designated as the Assistant to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Moreover, according to the corresponding decree signed by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Bakytjan Sagintayev has been appointed as the Head of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Previously, Bakitzhan Sagintayev held the post of the State Secretary of the Republic of Kazakhstan.