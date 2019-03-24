Turkmenistan informs UN about its state policy in countering drug trafficking

By Trend





Turkmenistan recently took part in the 62nd session of the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) in Vienna, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Turkmen delegation informed the participants of the session about the state policy in the field of countering the circulation of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances and precursors, the report said.

The active interaction between Turkmenistan and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, the Central Asian Regional Information Coordination Center and the International Narcotics Control Board as part of regional and national drug control programs was noted.

Turkmenistan is a party to three international conventions on combating illicit trafficking in narcotic and psychotropic substances, adopted by the UN in 1961, 1971 and 1988. Turkmenistan shares a long state border with Afghanistan, the territory of which, according to the UN, is actively used for drugs production.