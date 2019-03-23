US appoints ambassador to Turkmenistan

By Trend

Matthew S. Klimow of Virginia, will be the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the White House.



Klimow, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, currently serves as Senior Advisor in the Office of the Under Secretary for Management at the Department of State.

Previously, Klimow served as a Deputy Assistant Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, Belgium, and as a United States Army officer from 1974 to 2003, retiring with the rank of colonel.