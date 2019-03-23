TODAY.AZ / World news

US appoints ambassador to Turkmenistan

23 March 2019 [16:12] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Matthew S. Klimow of Virginia, will be the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America to Turkmenistan, Trend reports citing the White House.

Klimow, a career member of the Senior Executive Service, currently serves as Senior Advisor in the Office of the Under Secretary for Management at the Department of State.

Previously, Klimow served as a Deputy Assistant Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in Brussels, Belgium, and as a United States Army officer from 1974 to 2003, retiring with the rank of colonel.

