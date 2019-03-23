Turkey plans to create domestic car with electric engine

By Trend

Turkey plans to build a domestic car with electric engine, said Mehmet Gurcan Karakas, head of the consortium for the production of domestic cars, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

According to Karakas, production of domestic cars with an electric engine will begin in Turkey by 2022, noting that the production of domestic cars is a priority for Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said that the first prototype of the Turkish domestic car will be ready in 2019.

Turkey’s "Zorlu Holding" company, together with four other companies which are members of the consortium for development of a domestic Turkish car, had previously presented the first prototype of the vehicle.

The prototype was developed together with the "Vestel Elektronik" company and was named "VEO".

Earlier, former Turkish Minister of Science, Industry and Technology Faruk Ozlu said that Turkey will invest $3 billion in creating a domestic car. Ozlu said work is currently underway to develop prototypes of 5 different models of the domestic car. The minister also noted that one of the cars will be equipped with an electric engine.