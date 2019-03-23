Trustbank of Uzbekistan resumes participation in currency trading

By Trend

The PJSB Trustbank of Uzbekistan has resumed participation in currency trading, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

“On March 19 this year, the bank didn’t take part in currency trading on the Republican Currency Exchange for the purchase and sale of foreign currency,” the bank’s press service said. “After thorough examination by the regulator of the circumstances that emerged related to transactions at the currency exchange, on March 20, 2019, Trustbank was admitted to currency trading in a regular mode. All the needs of the bank at the request of customers were fully satisfied at the currency exchange.”

Trustbank guarantees the fulfillment of obligations under the current legislation and highly appreciates the trust of its customers and partners.