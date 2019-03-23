Zanganeh: Iran to extract 750M cbm of gas from South Pars field

By Trend

By improving the 27th phase of the joint South Pars Gas Complex, Iran will produce 750 million cubic meters of sour gas daily, Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said at a press conference on the launch of the phases of the South Pars gas field in Iran’s southern Bushehr Province, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

Zanganeh stated that 2 projects will be launched in the 14th phase and will be completed in 2020.

"Currently, 2 of the 4 platforms in the 13th phase, and 2 out of 4 platforms of the 22nd, 23rd and 24th phases are ready for commission," he said.

Praising the role of the Khatam al-Anbiya Construction Headquarter in the construction and the development of the 6 phases of the South Pars Gas Complex, the minister said that there are a number of tasks still awaiting completion at the seafront of the 13th, 22nd, 23rd and 24th phases, and that they will be commissioned in the first half of next year (begins March 21, 2019).

Zanganeh went on to say that Iran is responsible for 90 percent of the construction work being carried out in the phases and for 60 percent of the equipment.

As for Iran's gas exports to Oman, Zanganeh said that the time has come for Oman to cooperate in the implementation of this project.

"Because the tender documents are all ready, and we are currently expecting the Omani side to continue the cooperation," he said.

Regarding the future of the 11th phase of the South Pars Gas Complex, the minister said that a group from China will soon come to Iran and its future will soon be decided.

Zanganeh mentioned that during the recent visit of the Iranian president to Iraq, it was offered by the Iranian side to supply Iranian gas through Iraq to Syria and Lebanon.