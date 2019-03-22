Zarif meets Turkish counterpart

By Trend

No reports have been published yet about the details of the meeting, Trend reports citing IRNA.

Zarif, who arrived in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday to attend the extraordinary meeting of the OIC, met Çavu?o?lu prior to the OIC event.

The OIC meeting will review the recent terrorist attack against two mosques in New Zealand which claimed the lives of tens of Muslims and left 50 others injured.

Earlier, following the brutal incident, Zarif called his Turkish counterpart, who is the rotating head of the OIC and asked for an extraordinary meeting of the OIC.

During his phone talk with Cavusoglu last week, Zarif strongly condemned the killing of Muslims and the terrorist attack in New Zealand while calling for taking an appropriate reaction by Muslim countries towards the horrific crime.



At least 49 people were killed, and 50 others seriously injured, after gunmen opened fire at two mosques in the New Zealand's city of Christchurch earlier in March when hundreds of Muslims had gathered to say their prayers.