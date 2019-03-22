Turkmenistan introduces internal money transfer system

By Trend

Turkmenistan’s Turkmenpochta (Turkmen Post) national company is expanding the range of services provided to the public, Trend reports referring to the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper.

It is possible now to make internal electronic money transfers in post offices. For express sending / receiving money, it is enough to present an ID at the post office and indicate the full name and address of the recipient. Two tariffs are in place: regular and student.

The list of services also includes accepting payments for utilities, as well as an expedited postage to 190 countries within the Universal Postal Union.



In addition, it is possible to purchase railway tickets in post offices, along with making an electronic purchase, cashless payment, and benefiting from home delivery services.

The company's website (www.turkmenpost.gov.tm) provides an opportunity to call a courier for mailings online.