Organizers of EXPO-2020 in Dubai are going to break record

By Trend

The organizers of EXPO-2020 in Dubai expect to attract a large number of visitors from foreign countries, Executive Director of the Expo 2020 Bureau, Najeeb Ali said during a meeting with journalists in the framework of the International Goverment Communication Forum 2019, which is underway in Sharjah (United Arab Emirates), Trend's special correspondent reports.

According to him, usually, the majority of the visitors come to the exhibition from the host country. But in the case of Expo 2020, the organizers expect that 70 percent of visitors will be guests from foreign countries.

"This has never happened before," he said.

Executive Director noted that on the whole, the exhibition is expected to be visited by 25 million people.

"We started very humble and won a strong victory when 116 countries voted for us. Speaking "modestly", I mean only the beginning of our way. But time passes quickly. We expect to finish all the buildings and infrastructure a year before the opening, that is, about, in October-November of this year," he said.

The Executive Director stressed that all works will be on schedule.

"We are very lucky that 119 countries of the world have confirmed their participation at Expo 2020. This is one of the highest participation rates in the exhibition," Najeeb Ali said.

He noted that many of these countries have already signed a participation agreement, and some choose the time to announce this.

Najeeb Ali added that the city will be ready for Expo by October 2020.

"With the advantage of early completion of construction work, we will be able to check everything, check all operations, make sure everything works correctly so that nothing remains at the last minute," he said.

Representatives of Trend News Agency participate in the International Goverment Communication Forum 2019, which is underway in Sharjah (United Arab Emirates).