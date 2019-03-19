Turkmenistan invites Bahrain to participate in TAPI gas pipeline project

By Trend





Bahraini companies have been invited to participate in the implementation of a promising project to build the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), Trend reports via the State News Agency of Turkmenistan.

Talks on the matter were held in Ashgabat between President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and King of Bahrain Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa.

It was also noted that the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline is currently continuing at a high pace. Bahraini companies were invited to participate in this promising project.

The fact that the both countries have fuel, energy and processing facilities, and their favorable geographical location will serve as a platform for mutual exchange of experience, implementation of large-scale projects for the delivery of energy resources to international markets.

Construction of the Turkmen section of TAPI was launched in December 2015, while the Afghan section in February 2018. Pakistan plans to start the work on its pipeline section this year.

The total length of the pipeline, with a capacity of 33 billion cubic meters of gas per year will be 1,840 kilometers. The length of the Turkmen section will be 205 kilometers.

Then, this energy bridge will pass through the Afghan cities of Herat and Kandahar (816 kilometers), through the cities of Quetta and Multan across Pakistani territory (819 kilometers), and reach the settlement of Fazilka in India.