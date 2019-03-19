UK, Turkey buy oil products in Turkmenistan

By Trend





Last week, 52 transactions were registered at the State Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the exchange.

Businessmen from the UK, the UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region of the PRC) purchased hydrotreated diesel fuel, gasoline, diesel fuel, and heavy vacuum gas oil.

In addition, colorless sheet glass, Portland cement, cotton and mixed yarn were sold to businessmen from Russia, the UAE, Turkey, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. The total amount of transactions exceeded $87,416,000.

Businesses and organizations of all ownership forms, residents of Turkmenistan and other countries can participate in the exchange trading by acquisition of a broker place or signing of service contract with exchange brokers.

Petrochemicals, cotton fiber, local textile and chemical production are the main exports.

Prices for some products put up for auction change daily and are set according to international quotations – for cotton in accordance with the Liverpool news agency "Cotton Outlook" and for petroleum products in accordance with S&P Global Platts.