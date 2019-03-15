Turkey offers Turkmenistan to cooperate in IT sphere

By Trend





The representatives of the Turkish company Innovera, specializing in digital technologies, met with the representatives of the Turkmen companies at the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs.

About 20 big local private enterprises took part in the meeting. Turkish businessmen held the presentation about their capabilities in IT sphere, including those in the implementation of projects of the electronic document management system, as well as in the training of specialists.

The ways of cooperation in the abovementioned spheres were determined during the meeting. The process of implementing the Digital Economy Development Concept for the period up to 2025 was launched in Turkmenistan in early 2019.

The concept is aimed at the growth of business and investment activity, the implementation of advanced methods of state governance and the creation of new jobs.