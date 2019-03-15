Shell sees significant growth in income

By Trend





Income of Royal Dutch Shell for the period was $23.9 billion in 2018, compared with $13.4 billion in 2017, Trend informs citing Shell’s Annual Report.

Earnings on a current cost of supplies basis increased to $24.4 billion, compared with $12.5 billion in 2017, according to the report.

“We distributed $15.7 billion to shareholders in dividends in 2018. Stronger crude oil and gas prices contributed to sharp increases in our Upstream and Integrated Gas earnings, while Downstream earnings fell slightly,” said the company.

Shell’s capital investment in 2018 was slightly below $25 billion, reflecting its disciplined capital investment approach.

“Our capital investment outlook remains between $25 billion and $30 billion a year until 2020. We see $30 billion as a ceiling, even in a high oil price environment. Our continued focus on capital efficiency and streamlining our portfolio will make us more resilient and competitive,” reads the report.

Shell said its capital investment outlook remains between $25 billion and $30 billion a year until 2020. “We see $30 billion as a ceiling, even in a high oil price environment.”

“Following the successful delivery of our $30 billion divestment program during 2016-18, we will continue with an annual average outlook of at least $5 billion of divestments in 2019 and 2020,” said the company.

Shell is an international energy company that aims to meet the world’s growing need for more and cleaner energy solutions in ways that are economically, environmentally and socially responsible.

Shell is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies.

Its operations are divided into our businesses: Upstream, Integrated Gas and New Energies, Downstream.