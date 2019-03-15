Snam aims to reduce methane emissions by 25% by 2025

By Trend





Italy’s Snam company aims to reduce methane emissions by 25 percent by 2025, Trend informs citing the company’s Sustainability Report.

The report outlines the company’s key achievements in relation to ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance), including:

New target for reducing natural gas emissions: by 25 percent by 2025 compared to 2016 levels (in 2018 they were reduced by 7.9 percent compared to 2016)

14 percent increase in environmental monitoring (for 445 km of network) and 11 percent increase in environmental restoration (for 227 km of network) compared to 2017

154,800 tons of CO2eq avoided (+87 percent compared to 2017) thanks to specific CO2 saving techniques

Over 4,000 km of network subjected to geological inspection and over 18,400 km inspected by helicopter overflights

1.6 billion euro in added value distributed to stakeholders

26 percent increase in training hours provided to employees (approximately 110,000) and over 60,000 hours of smart working

Reduction in the number of employee and contractor injuries: -36 percent compared to 2017

14 percent increase in reputational checks (over 2,000)

Introduction of a “social supply chain” policy for the inclusion of social enterprises and 2,000 hours of corporate volunteering

“2018 was a very positive year for our company not only in terms of economic results but also in terms of sustainability. In fact, the main indicators demonstrate numerous advances made by Snam in terms of reducing emissions, improving occupational safety, business ethics and initiatives for the protection and development of the territories in which we operate. These documents demonstrate Snam’s concrete commitment to sustainable development and the fight against climate change to all our stakeholders, with transparent information in line with international best practice”, Snam CEO Marco Alverà said.

Snam is Europe’s leading gas utility. It has been building and managing sustainable and technologically advanced infrastructure guaranteeing energy security for over 75 years. Snam operates in Italy and, through subsidiaries, Austria (TAG and GCA), France (Teréga) and the United Kingdom (Interconnector UK). It is one of the main shareholders of TAP (Trans Adriatic Pipeline) and is the company most involved in projects for the creation of the Energy Union.