Turkmenistan, Turkey hold political consultations

By Trend





Political consultations were held in Ankara between the ministries of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan and Turkey, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The Turkish side was headed by Ambassador Yonet Can Tezel and the head of the department of bilateral political relations of the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, the parties touched upon the prospects for trade and economic cooperation, and the prospects of holding the next meeting of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Turkish Commission for Economic Cooperation.

Regional and international issues of mutual interest were also discussed, along with issues concerning the mutual travel of citizens.

Turkey is one of the largest trade partners of Turkmenistan: about 600 Turkish companies operating in trade, investment, construction, energy, transport, communications, textile and processing industries are registered in Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan exports the products of textile, energy, chemical, agricultural industries. Metals and products made of metals, household goods, equipment, building materials, electrical goods, products of chemical and light industries, food products, vehicles, and medicines are imported from Turkey.

Ashgabat and Ankara expressed readiness to develop energy cooperation. Turkey declared its readiness to promote the transportation of the Caspian energy resources to Europe through Turkish territory, one of the options being the transportation along the bottom of the Caspian Sea and further across the territory of Azerbaijan.