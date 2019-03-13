Kazakhstan suspends operation of Boeing 737 MAX

By Trend





Kazakhstan has suspended the operation of the Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, Trend reports via Kazakh media.

"Since March 13, 2019, the operation of SCAT Airlines’ Boeing 737 MAX has been temporarily suspended in Kazakhstan. Kazakhstan’s register has only one aircraft of this type," the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan stated.

Earlier, it was reported that European Aviation Safety Agency suspended the operation of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft in the European Union.

On March 10, 157 people were killed in a plane crash in Ethiopia. On a flight from Addis Ababa to Nairobi, Boeing 737 MAX 8 fell about 60 km south-west of the Ethiopian capital (near the city of Bishoftu). The exact causes of the crash have not yet been established. Rescuers were able to detect both on-board recorders.

In November 2017, Kazakhstan-based SCAT Airlines signed a contract with Boeing corporation for the purchase of 6 Boeing 737 MAX 8. It was planned that all the aircraft will be delivered directly from the manufacturer. The first aircraft arrived in Kazakhstan in April 2018.