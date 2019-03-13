Uzbekistan to import 200,000 tons of sugar from Russia annually

By Azernews





By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Uzbekistan is in great need of importing various products from Russia, including goods with high added value, which is very useful for the Russian national economy.

In the conditions of sanctions that are applied to Russia, there are certain difficulties with finding new markets, and Uzbekistan becomes such a market.

The Ministry of Economy and Industry of Uzbekistan reported on the results of the working group on cooperation between Russia and Uzbekistan in agriculture.

The Russian side asked for a quota for the import of 200,000 tons of sugar taking into account the historical relations and the potential for further cooperation.

At the same time, Russia proposed to exclude the excise duty on the import of confectionery products to Uzbekistan, reports Agrarius.

For the 2017-2018 season, Russia exported 216,000 tons of sugar to Uzbekistan. So, Russia became the leader of the local market, ahead of Ukraine.

However, the Uzbek authorities stopped supplying sugar from Russia due to the launch of their sugar factories and an increase in supplies from Iran, Pakistan, Ukraine and Belarus in December 2018.

As the newspaper notes, now experts call the price of Russian sugar uncompetitive, so its return to Uzbekistan is possible only with the introduction of some preferences - for example, exemption of a certain amount from VAT and/or non-tariff restrictions.

It is reported that a meeting is scheduled at the level of the heads of government of Russia and Uzbekistan in May, at which parties will discuss this issue.

Diplomatic relations between Russia and Uzbekistan were established on March 20, 1992.

The trade turnover between Russia and Uzbekistan in 2018 increased by 21 percent to $5.7 billion.

The structure of Russia's exports to Uzbekistan includes metals and products, wood and pulp and paper products, machinery, equipment and vehicles, food products and agricultural raw materials, mineral products, chemical products.

The structure of imports of Russia from Uzbekistan includes textiles and footwear, chemical products, machinery, food products and agricultural raw materials, metals and products from them.

Uzbekistan is one of Russia's leading economic partners in the post-Soviet space.

These are the Economic Cooperation Program for 2019-2024, the Cultural and Humanitarian Cooperation Program for 2019-2021, the Road Map for the creation of the International Radio Astronomy Observatory Suffa, the Agreement on the establishment and operation of branches of leading universities in Russia in Uzbekistan, the Agreement about cooperation in the textile industry.